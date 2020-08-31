Sections
Home / Mumbai News / 42-year-old arrested for molesting minor in Mumbai

42-year-old arrested for molesting minor in Mumbai

A 42-year-old driver was arrested by Kandivli police for allegedly molesting his six-year-old neighbour. The police arrested him on Sunday from Ekta Nagar area in Kandivli...

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 23:51 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

A 42-year-old driver was arrested by Kandivli police for allegedly molesting his six-year-old neighbour. The police arrested him on Sunday from Ekta Nagar area in Kandivli (East).

Survivor’s 43-year-old mother told police in her statement that on Saturday at around 12pm her daughter was playing outside their house. At that time, the accused called minor to his house and molested her. After she started shouting, he spared her. Survivor later narrated the incident to her mother.

An officer from Kandivli police station said, “Following her statement we registered an first information report (FIR) under section 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of Indian Penal Code and section 8 (Punishment for sexual assault) and 12 ( Punishment for sexual harassment) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

