422 new deaths reported in Maharashtra; govt wary of Covid-19 spread during Ganeshotsav

Maharashtra reported 422 new Covid-19 fatalities on Tuesday, taking the state’s toll up to 20,687, while 11,119 fresh infections pushed up the case count to 615,477. Of the 422 deaths, however, 327 were from the past 48 hours, 67 from last week and 28 are from the period before last week, according to the state health department.

The state authorities are currently wary of a spike in cases if people crowd places during Ganeshotsav, which begins on Saturday. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, who has expressed concern about a second wave and warned authorities, told the latter on Tuesday to be “extra cautious during the festival”.

Mumbai, meanwhile, recor-ded 931 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, taking its tally of infections to 130,410. The city’s toll rose by 49 to 7,222. While cases in Mumbai have plateaued over the past month, Pune district, which comprises Pune City, Pune Rural and Pimpri-Chinchwad, remains the worst affected in terms of daily rise in cases and fatalities. On Tuesday, Pune City reported 1,267 new cases, Pimpri-Chinchwad 747 and Pune Rural 418. Of the 89 deaths recorded in the district, 54 were from Pune City, 16 from Pune Rural and 19 from Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The state’s case fatality rate (CFR), which has been a cause for concern for the government, is still high at 3.36% against the national CFR of 1.94%.

Maharashtra’s recovery rate stands at 71.14%, as 9,356 patients recovered on Tuesday, taking the total number of recovered patients to 437,870. The active Covid-19 cases in state stand at 156,608.

Meanwhile, authorities are gearing up to counter a spike in cases this month-end or early September owing to crowding during Ganeshotsav. Although most parts of the state are witnessing their peak and the downward trend of infection is expected to begin by August-end, authorities and the state-level task force appointed for the clinical management of the critical patients are wary.

“During today’s meeting with the collectors and divisional commissioners the chief minister has asked them to be very careful about crowding during the festival. He has asked district authorities to increase lockdown curbs during the festival and rigorously follow state guidelines. The public mandals have been asked to arrange for online darshan of Ganpati idols to avoid crowding. The CM has also been asking authorities, during review meetings, to ensure that there is no emergence of a second wave in any of the districts,” said a state official, on the condition of anonymity.

Health minister Rajesh Tope said they expect the downward trend of the Covid-19 infection after mid-September. “We have been witnessing peaks across the state, but are not sure how long it will last. We have been witnessing stabilisation of cases in Malegaon, Dharavi and the spread is in control in Aurangabad. In most places, the spread has been plateaued and now the downward trend is expected,” he said, adding that district and civic authorities have been asked to go for aggressive tracking and testing and also ensure that fatality rate remains low.

The CM, in the meeting with district-level officials, said parts of Maharashtra have reached their peak of Covid-19 cases, while some parts are close to getting there. “…therefore, the measures adopted till now should be implemented effectively further and without any laxity,” a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) quoted Thackeray.

The chief minister also urged public Ganpati mandals to implement the guidelines issued by home department. “There will not be any processions, as per guidelines, but all precautions must be taken so that there is no crowding. It is the utmost importance to see to it that spread of coronavirus does not increase due to it,” the statement further said.

Dr Avinash Bhondve, Maharashtra president of Indian Medical Association, said, “After plateau, there will be fall in the cases by month-end but there is upsurge expected if the curbs are not followed properly. This may or may not be necessarily because of Ganeshotsav.”

Thackeray, during the meeting, said while cases have come under control in some areas, some other districts have seen a surge in the number of patients. Thackeray directed district administrations to take guidance from the state-level Covid task force to reduce the case fatality rate. He said districts, where more patients are testing positive for coronavirus, must ensure an adequate number of ICU beds and beds with oxygen supply.

Meanwhile, Tope said the state-level Covid task force will also study the cases where people who have recovered from Covid-19 are facing respiratory issues. The health minister said the topic was discussed at length during the review meeting on Tuesday.

“Recently there have been cases where recovered people are facing respiratory problems and have to be admitted. Till now, we believed that the recovered patients have built an immunity to fight the virus and that they will not face any health issues. We are seeing a new form of Covid-19. In most districts we are seeing virulence and resistance by Covid-19. The task force will carry out a study on this. We will consult the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR),” Tope said, after attending the CM’s review meeting.

Tope said he is for opening up of gymnasiums in the state, however, the final decision rests with the chief minister. “Under the Disaster Management Act, the chief minister has the authority to announce relaxations. As health minister, my stand is and has been that there is no harm to open up gymnasiums while maintaining social distancing. There are several people who want gyms to be opened as it helps in building immunity. The chief minister is concerned about social distancing. But for that we can issue standard operating procedure (SOP) to open up gyms,” he said.

The minister said that some areas that had experienced a surge in cases are now under control. He added that following the measures will remain crucial. “In several areas such as Dharavi, Aurangabad city, Malegaon, etc, the situation is now under control. The cases there have plateaued. How high the peak will be [in a particular area] is impossible to say. We have seen that the curve is flattening where antibodies have developed in 25-30 per cent [of the population]. We will have to wait and watch, but will have to continue following out protocol in a mission mode,” said Tope.