Maharashtra Police record highest daily spike, 424 personnel contract Covid-19

The Maharashtra Police, which has been at the forefront in battling Covid-19 in the country’s worst-affected state as far as the viral outbreak is concerned, has reported 424 fresh cases in the past 24 hours.

This is the highest single-day spike in the state police department since the lockdown restrictions were imposed from end-March in a bid to contain the spread of the contagion.

Earlier on August 24, 351 Maharashtra Police personnel had tested Covid-19 positive.

“So far, 16,015 Maharashtra Police personnel, including 1,736 officers, have been found to have contracted Sars-CoV-2, which causes Covid-19. Fortunately, 13,014 police personnel have recovered from their viral infection and many have already resumed their duties,” said Vinayak Deshmukh, assistant inspector general of police (law and order), Maharashtra Police.

The Covid-19-related death toll among Maharashtra Police personnel has risen to 163, including five fresh fatalities between Monday and Wednesday. So far, 15 police officers have died of Covid-19.

Wardha, Nanded, Navi Mumbai, Nagpur Rural and Thane City police authorities reported a death each due to the viral infection.

In Wardha, Vilas S Balpandey (46), a head constable, died of Covid-19 on Wednesday. He was posted at Dahigaon police station and was admitted to Kasturba Hospital in Sevagram on August 27 after he tested positive.

Karbhari Rambhau Khade (52), a head constable posted at Mumbra police station in Thane city, also died on Wednesday, two hours after he was discharged from hospital. He had tested positive for Covid-19 on August 23. He also had a history of blood pressure. “Khade was a hardworking policeman and had been entrusted with the work of intelligence gathering at the police station. He is survived by his wife and a son who has completed a masters course in engineering,” inspector GM Mujawar from Mumbra police station said.

Balaji Tukaram Denge, a head constable, died of the contagion in Nanded district on Tuesday. He was posted at the district police headquarters in Denge and was being treated at the government-run hospital in Wajirabad.

Ganesh Shankarrao Surpam (47), a head constable from Nagpur Gramin police, died at Nagpur Medical College & Hospital, where he was admitted since August 26 after he had tested positive. “Surpam had suffered paralysis before the infection and also had a history of diabetes and high blood pressure. He is the first personnel from the Nagpur Rural District police to succumb to the virus. He is survived by his wife and two minor daughters. Until now, around 100 personnel from the district police have contracted the virus and most of them have recovered,” said Rakesh Ola, superintendent, Nagpur Gramin police.

While Suresh Shona Mhatre, an assistant sub-inspector posted at Kalamboli police station, died at DY Patil Hospital in Navi Mumbai. He was undergoing treatment since August 20. “Mhatre had a history of diabetes and hypertension. He was at home since March, as all personnel above 55 years of age were exempted from duty. However, in the first week of August, he resumed duty. On August 22, he was tested positive for Covid-19 at MGM Hospital and later shifted to DY Patil Hospital. On August 28, he was given ventilator support after he developed breathing problems. He died on on August 31,” said senior inspector Satish Gaikawad from Kalamboli police station.

So far, Mumbai Police has reported over 4,800 Covid-19 cases and 69 deaths because of the viral infection -- the highest in the state police department.

An internal study conducted by the state police department has found that most of the deceased police personnel were aged above 50 years and had comorbidities such as blood pressure and diabetes.

(With inputs from Farhan Shaikh)