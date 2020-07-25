45-year-old arrested for raping woman in Andheri

The Amboli police on Friday arrested a 45-year-old jeweller from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly raping a 28-year-old model in Andheri (West).

According to police, the accused Rahul Agarwal works at a jewellery store in Bhopal, and had come to Mumbai to meet the victim to finalise on the jewellery pieces. He visited her at her Andheri apartment where he sexually assaulted her.

On July 12, the victim had visited Bhopal. During her visit she came across a jewellery store from where she purchased a set of earrings. She met Agrawal at the store and later kept in touch with through phone calls, said the woman in her complaint

The woman claimed that she was from Delhi and was staying at her friend’s flat in Andheri, as she was looking for an opportunity in the film industry. She told police that her friends had liked the earrings she had bought from Bhopal, and they wanted to purchase too.

Hence, she contacted Agarwal and invited him to come with samples. On July 23, he visited victim’s residence and sexually assaulted her. He even threatened her against filing a complaint.

Someshwar Kamthe, senior inspector from Amboli police station said, “Following the victim’s complaint we registered the case under sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested him on Friday.” He is remanded in police custody till July 28.