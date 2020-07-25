Sections
Home / Mumbai News / 45-year-old arrested for raping woman in Andheri

45-year-old arrested for raping woman in Andheri

The Amboli police on Friday arrested a 45-year-old jeweller from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly raping a 28-year-old model in Andheri (West). According to police, the...

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 23:45 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

The Amboli police on Friday arrested a 45-year-old jeweller from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly raping a 28-year-old model in Andheri (West).

According to police, the accused Rahul Agarwal works at a jewellery store in Bhopal, and had come to Mumbai to meet the victim to finalise on the jewellery pieces. He visited her at her Andheri apartment where he sexually assaulted her.

On July 12, the victim had visited Bhopal. During her visit she came across a jewellery store from where she purchased a set of earrings. She met Agrawal at the store and later kept in touch with through phone calls, said the woman in her complaint

The woman claimed that she was from Delhi and was staying at her friend’s flat in Andheri, as she was looking for an opportunity in the film industry. She told police that her friends had liked the earrings she had bought from Bhopal, and they wanted to purchase too.



Hence, she contacted Agarwal and invited him to come with samples. On July 23, he visited victim’s residence and sexually assaulted her. He even threatened her against filing a complaint.

Someshwar Kamthe, senior inspector from Amboli police station said, “Following the victim’s complaint we registered the case under sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested him on Friday.” He is remanded in police custody till July 28.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Nine more die in Punjab, 468 fresh cases take Covid-19 tally to 12,684
Jul 26, 2020 03:01 IST
Punjab fully prepared to tackle any Covid-related exigency: chief secretary
Jul 26, 2020 02:57 IST
Groundwork needed to build trust in vaccine
Jul 26, 2020 02:56 IST
UK quarantines travellers from Spain, recommends ‘only essential travel’
Jul 26, 2020 02:01 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.