Sections
Home / Mumbai News / 48.89 lakh passengers us local train services

48.89 lakh passengers us local train services

Nearly a month after local train services for essential workers resumed in the city, over 48.89 lakh passengers have travelled by the local trains.Over 22.80 lakh passengers...

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 00:05 IST

By Aroosa Ahmed,

Nearly a month after local train services for essential workers resumed in the city, over 48.89 lakh passengers have travelled by the local trains.

Over 22.80 lakh passengers travelled by local trains on the Central Railway (CR), and 26 lakh travelled on the Western Railway (WR).

The railways have now decided to make it mandatory for essential workers to carry QR code-based e-passes from July 20.

Local train services in the city resumed for essential care workers on June 15.



Announcements on Western Railway stations asking essential workers to get QR code from their organisations, and carry them for identification to travel by local trains, are being made.

“We have been in constant touch with the state government for the operation of local trains. QR code-based e-passes will make it easier to identify and streamline the passengers. However, after nearly a month, the e-passes are yet to be issued,” said a senior WR official.

Essential workers have to display their identity cards before entering the railway station premises. Central and Western Railway are operating nearly 700 local trains daily for essential care workers.

Nitin Kareer, additional chief secretary, Maharashtra government, said, “The departments of the employees concerned should issue the identity cards with the codes as was decided in our first meeting with the railway authorities. We also had a system set for the issuance of such identity cards.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Was a 20-20. Test match next’: Team Sachin Pilot tweets to Ashok Gehlot
Jul 15, 2020 00:51 IST
2 art teachers booked for leaking papers
Jul 15, 2020 00:45 IST
House official tests positive, MPs isolate
Jul 15, 2020 00:40 IST
I-Day celebrations to be muted
Jul 15, 2020 00:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.