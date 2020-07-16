Sections
Home / Mumbai News / 4 injured as portion of 3-storey chawl collapses in Mumbai’s Malad

4 injured as portion of 3-storey chawl collapses in Mumbai’s Malad

A part of the three-storey chawl (old tenements), located at Malvani gate number 5 in the western suburbs, collapsed around 2.30 pm, a fire brigade official said.

Updated: Jul 16, 2020 19:00 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi, Mumbai

According to the official, five to six people were trapped under the debris. Of them, four were rescued and sent to hospitals after being provided first aid. (ANI )

At least four people were injured when a portion of a chawl collapsed in Malvani area in Malad, Mumbai on Thursday, fire brigade officials said.

A few others were feared trapped under the debris, they said.

A part of the three-storey chawl (old tenements), located at Malvani gate number 5 in the western suburbs, collapsed around 2.30 pm, a fire brigade official said.

Four fire engines, a rescue van and ambulances were rushed to the spot.



According to the official, five to six people were trapped under the debris. Of them, four were rescued and sent to hospitals after being provided first aid.

“Search and rescue operation is on at the site,” the official said.

The city has been experiencing heavy rain since the last couple of days.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

2 killed as building collapses in Mumbai’s Malad amid heavy rains
Jul 16, 2020 19:45 IST
Covid-19: Resorts World Sentosa, axes jobs as virus batters tourism
Jul 16, 2020 19:42 IST
Amazon Prime India drops too relatable movie quotes to capture the mood of people right now
Jul 16, 2020 19:40 IST
Getty Foundation gives Panjab University ₹1.4 crore for Gandhi Bhawan’s conservation
Jul 16, 2020 19:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.