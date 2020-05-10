Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Mumbai News / 5 Air India pilots, 2 engineers test positive for Covid-19

5 Air India pilots, 2 engineers test positive for Covid-19

The pilots were part of the repatriation teams and were tested 72 hours before they were pout on the duty roster.

Updated: May 10, 2020 12:40 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

An Air India aircraft among others parked on the tarmac at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport during lockdown against coronavirus, in New Delhi. (Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Five pilots and two engineers of Air India have tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), officials said on Sunday.

The pilots tested positive for Covid-19 during the pre-flight test which is carried out 72 hours before they are rostered for duty.

All of them are asymptomatic and based in Mumbai.

More details are awaited.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Ajit Doval showers praise on Kashmir forces for Riyaz Naikoo Op, then stern advice
May 10, 2020 12:23 IST
14 states see dip in number of active Covid-19 cases, shows data
May 10, 2020 11:34 IST
Civic bodies across India struggle to update data on Covid-19 deaths
May 10, 2020 10:48 IST
After Vizag gas leak, Centre issues guidelines for restarting industries
May 10, 2020 10:12 IST

latest news

Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu has no Covid-19 case since April 25
May 10, 2020 13:45 IST
Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi slips into coma, on ventilator support, says doctor
May 10, 2020 13:42 IST
Companies using Microsoft 365 can now solve the ‘Reply-All Storm’
May 10, 2020 13:37 IST
Elon Musk’s baby inspires SBI’s banking password tip
May 10, 2020 13:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.