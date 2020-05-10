5 Air India pilots, 2 engineers test positive for Covid-19
The pilots were part of the repatriation teams and were tested 72 hours before they were pout on the duty roster.
Five pilots and two engineers of Air India have tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), officials said on Sunday.
The pilots tested positive for Covid-19 during the pre-flight test which is carried out 72 hours before they are rostered for duty.
All of them are asymptomatic and based in Mumbai.
More details are awaited.