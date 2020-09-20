Sections
5 arrested for killing 25-yr-old at birthday party in Dombivli

Updated: Sep 20, 2020 01:02 IST

By Anamika Gharat,

Five persons are arrested by Ramnagar police in Dombivli for murdering a 25-year-old man and injuring another in a drunken brawl at a birthday party late on Friday night.

The deceased, Shivaji Khandagale, was attending the 17th birthday party of Santosh Lashkare’s daughter. Lashkare, 38, suffered severe injuries in the fight.

The five arrested have been identified as Mahesh Gunjal, 22, Nikhil Mane, 23, Jayesh Juwale, 22, Ashish Walmiki, 22 and Shrinivas Sugala, 23. All the five are residents of Dattanagar area of Dombivli. The incident took place in the wee hours of Friday.

A complaint was registered by the girl’s maternal uncle, Raju Dhotre, 29, who was also present at the party.



A police official from Ramnagar police station said, “Family members, relatives and friends of the Lashkare family had gathered for the party on Thursday night. Most of them had consumed alcohol in the party. Around 2.00 am, Lashkare told Dhotre that he was abused by Gunjal five months ago. This angered Dhotre, who called Gunjal and abused him on phone.”

They did not stop at this as Lashkare, Dhotre and the deceased Khandagale went to Gunjal’s place to seek revenge. Gunjal and four others were ready for them with weapons including hockey stick, iron rod and swords.

Senior police inspector Suresh Aher said, “The five accused allegedly assaulted the three with weapons while Khandagale was hit with an iron rod on his head. He lost conscious and died on the spot. We arrested all the accused on Friday night for assault, murder and several other sections of the IPC.”

