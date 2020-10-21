Sections
Home / Mumbai News / 5 dead, 35 injured after bus falls into gorge in Maharashtra’s Nandurbar

5 dead, 35 injured after bus falls into gorge in Maharashtra’s Nandurbar

According to Mahendra Pandit, Superintendent of Police, at around 1 am, a bus travelling from Malkapur to Surat fell into a 60-80 foot deep gorge after another bus dashed into the bus.

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 11:35 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh, Nandurbar Maharashtra

The injured have been taken to the Civil Hospital in Nandurbar (PTI (Representative Image))

Five persons were killed and at least 35 injured after a bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge near Khamchoundar village in Nandurbar on Wednesday.

The injured have been taken to the Civil Hospital in Nandurbar.

“Five persons including the driver, cleaner and three of the passengers, have died on the spot,” said Pandit.

“Other 35 passengers on board were injured and have been shifted to Civil Hospital Nandurbar for treatment,” Pandit added.

A team of police officials is undertaking the rescue operation.

