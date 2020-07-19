5 policemen home-quarantined after 5 arrested accused test positive for Covid-19

Five personnel of Kherwadi police station have been home-quarantined after five of the six persons they arrested for rioting and assault on July 13, tested positive for Covid-19. Kherwadi police had arrested the six for assaulting three men at Sant Gyaneshwar Nagar in Bandra (East).

As per protocol, the accused were tested after being arrested. “Five of them tested positive for the virus. And as a precautionary measure, we have asked our men to home quarantine,” said deputy commissioner of police Zone -8, Manjunath Singe.

Dnyaneshwar Khollam, senior inspector of Kherwadi police station, said, “Once we received the test results of the accused, we immediately shifted them to a Covid care centre (CCC) at Vakola.”

According to police, the incident of rioting occurred on July 13, around 2pm, when eight people attacked 29-year-old Gyaneshwar Upadhyay. Upadhyay was standing with his two friends when the accused, equipped with swords, knives, choppers, and blades, attacked them due to a fall out because of an old enmity between two groups. Locals who witnessed the attack informed the police.

Six of the accused were arrested after a first information report (FIR) was registered against eight accused under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Arms Act, and Maharashtra Police Act.