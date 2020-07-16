Portion of 5-storey building collapses in Mumbai’s Fort area, search ops underway

A large portion of ground plus five storey residential structure collapsed in Mumbai’s Fort area on Thursday afternoon. No injuries have been reported so far but some locals are said to be trapped under the debris.

The incident took place around 4.43 pm at the Bhanushali building in Fort near Lucky House.

Four fire engines and one rescue van has been sent to the spot and search operations are continuing.

More details are awaited.

Earlier in the day, a ‘chawl’ had collapsed at Abdul Hamid Marg in Malad area of Mumbai. Four people were rescued and sent to a hospital, according to news agency ANI.

Search and rescue operation is underway. Four fire engines, one rescue van and an ambulance are on the spot.

Mumbai has been experiencing heavy rainfall since Wednesday night.

Incessant moderate to heavy overnight showers that continued until 8:30 am on Thursday took the city’s rain output in the first 16 days of July to 1,024 millimetres (mm), which is 122% of its monthly average.

The city has also recorded its second-highest 24-hour rainfall since 2015.

There have been reports of waterlogging from many areas in the city. Slow traffic movement was reported from various parts of the city, including the Western Express Highway.