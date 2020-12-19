5-time MP Mohan Rawale was known for Parel brand of Shiv Sena politics, says Raut

Rawale was elected to Lok Sabha in the polls held in 1991, 1996, 1998, 1999 and 2004 from south central Mumbai. (Courtesy-Livemint)

Five-time Shiv Sena MP from Mumbai, 72-years-old Mohan Rawale, died following a cardiac arrest on early Saturday morning in Goa. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut paid tributes to the former parliamentarian and said he represented the ‘Parel brand’ of the party’s identity.

“Mohan Rawale passed away at 4 am in Goa. I used to regularly tell him to cut down on his work due to his ill health. Mohan was a Shiv Sainik of ‘Parel brand’. He (despite) being a five-time MP, was very accessible; anybody on the street could stop him to speak about their issues. Mohan’s passing is really shocking for all of us. The new generation of Shiv Sena leaders must learn from Mohan,” Raut said. S

Parel-Lalbaug area in Maharashtrian-dominated central Mumbai is considered Sena stronghold for decades.

Rawale was elected to Lok Sabha in the polls held in 1991, 1996, 1998, 1999 and 2004 from south central Mumbai constituency, largely dominated by the textile mill workers. Rawale was the president of the Sena’s youth wing Bharatiya Vidyarthi Sena during 1979-1984. He worked closely with Sena supremo Bal Thackeray.

The Sena chief spokesperson also recalled Rawale’s contributions since the party’s inception and said that he was beaten and jailed by the police during agitations and spilled his blood for the party.

“Once upon a time, this son of a mill worker, alone disrupted the proceedings of Parliament. Mohan has continously worked for the party and he was the face of the common man in the party,” Raut said.

Rawale was briefly expelled from the party in 2013 after an outburst against the leadership, alleging it was being run by ‘middlemen’. He attacked party chief Uddhav Thackeray’s personal assistant Milind Narvekar for allegedly creating a gap between the leadership and the rank and file. The old guard of the party including Rawale, former CM and Lok Sabha Speaker Manohar Joshi, had issues with the change of guard in the party during Sena patriarch Bal Thackeray’s final days and even after his death.

Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray has not condoled Rawale’s death so far. His son and Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray, however, tweeted, “The news of the demise of Mohan Rawale ji, a former five-time Shiv Sena MP from south central Mumbai, a staunch Shiv Sainik. We share the grief of his family. Peace be with his soul.”