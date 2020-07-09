Sections
5-year-old thanks cops for their efforts in battling Covid-19

A 5-year-old girl from Shellar Naka in Dombivli (East), who knows little about Covid-19 but has heard a lot about the police, doctors and nurses performing their duties during the pandemic from her parents, made thank you cards for the police personnel in her area.

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 00:33 IST

By Sajana Nambiar,

Police officers show the ‘thank you’ cards. (HT)

A 5-year-old girl from Shellar Naka in Dombivli (East), who knows little about Covid-19 but has heard a lot about the police, doctors and nurses performing their duties during the pandemic from her parents, made a thank you card for the police personnel in her area.

“They protect us from coronavirus; they are my superhero. I wanted to make them happy and I made the card just to say thank you,” said Shipra Upadhaye, a student of Little Aryans, Dombivli.

She wrote thank you on four small square-shaped papers with the help of her mother. She also drew a smiley and wrote her name below.

“Since the past two months, through TV channels and our conversations she has been hearing how the police, medical and paramedical staff are helping us battle this global pandemic by standing on the roads, controlling mobs, treating patients and sacrificing their family time,” said Tanaya Upadhye, 30, Shipra’s mother.



“She asked me if we can say thanks for their hard work and prepared the notes. Her idea amazed us. I gave the cards to the police personnel on duty,” she added.

The police personnel were touched by the gesture. “It came as a surprise to us when the parent came to us and handed us the cards. We are glad to know that even a child has realised our efforts to keep them safe,” said AR Kharat, a police constable.

