Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Mumbai News / 50,000 first-year junior college students from Maharashtra enrol for online classes

50,000 first-year junior college students from Maharashtra enrol for online classes

Nearly 50,000 students from the state have registered for free online classes for first-year junior college (FYJC) organised by the Maharashtra education department, which were...

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 23:35 IST

By Ankita Bhatkhande,

Nearly 50,000 students from the state have registered for free online classes for first-year junior college (FYJC) organised by the Maharashtra education department, which were started on Monday.

With FYJC admissions still unable to restart due to the stay on Maratha quota in jobs and education, the education department decided to start online classes for students, irrespective of their admission status. “Until colleges begin, students can attend these lectures which will be held by expert teachers in each subject. We are hoping the numbers rise as more students get to know about the initiative,” said Dinkar Patil, director of secondary education.

Students who wish to join the online classes can register on the department’s portal – covid19.scertmaha.ac.in/eleventh – and will later receive details about the time table and schedule for classes. All the classes will also be made available on YouTube Live, stated the education department. As of Sunday evening, nearly 9,500 students from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) had registered for the online classes.

The education department has roped in several expert teachers to conduct these classes. Most registrations that have come so far are from students in the Science stream, followed by Commerce and Arts.

Teachers, however, said that the online classes cannot be a solution for the admission limbo. “Students who are in FYJC are new to college, and especially in streams like Arts where every subject is new to them, they need to be taught with individual attention. Also, some students are not clear on which stream to choose and often wait for cut-offs before deciding. What classes will they attend?” asked the teacher from a suburban college.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar polls: High stakes for NDA, Grand Alliance in 2nd phase, campaigning ends
Nov 01, 2020 23:38 IST
India rejects Pak’s status to Gilgit-Baltistan, says it has no locus standi
Nov 01, 2020 20:27 IST
IPL 2020: Morgan, Cummins keep KKR on course, RR exit
Nov 01, 2020 23:53 IST
Hizbul Muhajideen’s top terrorist Saifullah killed in encounter in Kashmir
Nov 01, 2020 18:13 IST

latest news

Five persons arrested for IPL betting in Greater Noida
Nov 02, 2020 00:03 IST
Noida: Four men arrested for stealing trucks, selling them after refurbishing
Nov 02, 2020 00:03 IST
Gang providing loans fraudulently via finance firm nabbed in Noida
Nov 02, 2020 00:02 IST
Noida: 35-year-old arrested for extorting money while pretending to be govt official
Nov 02, 2020 00:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.