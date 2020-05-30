Sections
Mumbai airport sees operation of 50 flights on Friday

Mumbai airport sees operation of 50 flights on Friday

The city's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) saw a total of 50 scheduled flights which include 25 departures and 25 arrivals on Friday.

Updated: May 30, 2020 01:37 IST

By Neha LM Tripathi,

The city’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) saw a total of 50 scheduled flights which include 25 departures and 25 arrivals on Friday.

The airport connected to 15 sectors which were operated by six airlines. On Friday, CSMIA catered to a total of 5,442 passengers which include 4,136 passengers at departures and 1,306 at arrivals.

The highest passenger load capacity was seen on the Varanasi route departing out of Mumbai. The first flight departed to Kolkata at 6.05am while the first flight arrived at 8:10am from Lucknow which were operated by SpiceJet and IndiGo, respectively.

