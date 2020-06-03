50 flights operated to and from Mumbai on Tuesday

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport CSMIA saw a total of 50 scheduled flights including 25 departures and 25 arrivals on Tuesday.

CSMIA connected to 14 sectors which were operated by seven airlines. On Tuesday, CSMIA catered to a total of 6,247 passengers which include 4,400 passengers at departures and 1,847 at arrivals.

The highest passenger load capacity was seen on the Delhi route departing out of Mumbai. The first flight departed to Kolkata at 6.05am while the first flight arrived at 8.10am from Lucknow which were operated by SpiceJet and IndiGo, respectively.