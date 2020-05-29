Sections
Home / Mumbai News / ₹50-lakh insurance for all Covid workers: Govt

₹50-lakh insurance for all Covid workers: Govt

The state government has decided to provide a comprehensive personal accident cover of ₹50 lakh to all employees who are on active duty in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.While the Union ministry of...

Updated: May 29, 2020 23:49 IST

By Ketaki Ghoge,

The state government has decided to provide a comprehensive personal accident cover of ₹50 lakh to all employees who are on active duty in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic.

While the Union ministry of health and family welfare has provided an insurance scheme for all healthcare workers across the country, the state scheme will cover others engaged in tackling the pandemic, from policemen and home guards to anganwadi and sanitation workers across state and district administration.

The state finance department on Friday issued an order announcing the insurance cover.

The order states that besides healthcare workers, other staffers ( such as district administration, police, home guards, anganwadi workers, finance and treasury, food and civil supply, water supply and sanitation) have also been deputed in Covid-related duties. “Therefore with a view to support such personnel in their active line of duty in fighting Covid-19 pandemic and to stand by their families in the event of their unfortunate loss of life, the government will provide comprehensive personal accident cover of ₹50 lakh to all employees, who are on active duty relating to survey, tracing, tracking, testing, prevention, testing, treatment, relief activities on account of Covid pandemic,” stated the order.



The modalities for the insurance package are still being worked out and until it gets announced the government will cover the employees through an ex gratia payment of ₹50 lakh. The condition for this ex gratia or insurance is that the employee should have been on duty for 14 days prior to her hospitalisation or death. The medical certificate for such an employee is done by a government notified lab.

However, this will not applicable to those covered by the Union government’s insurance.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Jalandhar MC lost Rs 5 cr revenue in two months of lockdown
May 30, 2020 01:46 IST
Labourer stabbed to death for asking biker to slow down
May 30, 2020 01:43 IST
Locust threat looms large on 9 Haryana districts
May 30, 2020 01:43 IST
Five luxury hotels in Delhi to be converted into extended Covid-19 hospitals
May 30, 2020 01:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.