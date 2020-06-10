Sections
Mumbai News

500 stranded in Maharashtra to fly to UP via IndiGo

Around 500 people stranded in Maharashtra will be flown back to Uttar Pradesh (UP) over two days from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport...

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 23:49 IST

By Neha LM Tripathi,

Around 500 people stranded in Maharashtra will be flown back to Uttar Pradesh (UP) over two days from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).

Low-cost carrier IndiGo will fly these passengers by operating charter flights to Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Lucknow, and Allahabad. A Mumbai airport official confirmed that four IndiGo charter flights took off from CSMIA on Wednesday. “Two flights departed for Varanasi and one each departed to Gorakhpur and Allahabad,” said the official.

An IndiGo official said that the airline will operate one flight each to Lucknow and Allahabad on Thursday. Sources from the airline confirmed that these six chartered flights with stranded passengers have been sponsored by actor Amitabh Bachchan.

