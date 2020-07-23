Sections
Home / Mumbai News / 52-year-old accused of sexually abusing minor refused bail

52-year-old accused of sexually abusing minor refused bail

The special court under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act on Tueday refused to grant bail to 52-year-old man arrested for sexually abusing a 12-year-old...

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 00:43 IST

By Charul Shah,

The special court under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act on Tueday refused to grant bail to 52-year-old man arrested for sexually abusing a 12-year-old boy since 2018.

According to the case registered with Khar police station, the minor has in his statement said that during Diwali in 2018, the accused had called him to his residence to have chicken, showed him pornographic videos and sexually assaulted him.

The boy said the accused continued to assault him, but he could only disclose this in January this year. It is claimed that the boy was caught showing clips to other girl students in his school by his teacher in January. The matter was taken up with his parents. It was after this that the boy opened up about the sexual abuse by neighbour.

The family then filed a complaint against the neighbour with Khar police station in January.



The accused was arrested on January 16 and has been in jail since.

On July 17, the accused moved the court seeking bail claiming delay in registering the complaint. The accused also pleaded that there is a possibility of him contracting Covid-19 in jail.

Public prosecutor Geeta Sharma opposed the plea on the grounds that the accused is staying alone in the city, hence there is a possibility that he would abscond. The prosecution also expressed concerns that the accused may repeat the offence as he stays in the same neighbourhood as the minor. The prosecution also presented medical report which confirmed that the boy was subjected to sexual assault several times.

The court, after hearing both the sides, rejected the plea observing that it is dangerous to release the accused. It also noted that since December 2018, the victim was subjected to sexual abuse on several occasions and punishment for the offence, if proved, can go up to life imprisonment.

Considering the nature of the offence, the victim’s age, direct evidence showing involvement of the accused in the offence, the court held the accused is not fit to be granted bail.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Air India pilots unhappy with ‘lower’ pay cut taken by top management
Jul 23, 2020 01:20 IST
Second elephant electrocuted in 24 hours in north Bengal; fourth death in two months
Jul 23, 2020 01:12 IST
Unlock Teej: Mehendi craze takes over corona scare?
Jul 23, 2020 01:06 IST
Favipiravir quickens recovery, show trials
Jul 23, 2020 01:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.