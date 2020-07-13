Sections
Home / Mumbai News / 55-year-old cop succumbs to Covid-19; Mumbai Police toll 47

55-year-old cop succumbs to Covid-19; Mumbai Police toll 47

A 55-year-old assistant sub inspector (ASI) attached with DN Nagar traffic division succumbed to Covid-19 while undergoing treatment at Oscar Hospital, Kandivli. The deceased, a...

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 01:33 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

A 55-year-old assistant sub inspector (ASI) attached with DN Nagar traffic division succumbed to Covid-19 while undergoing treatment at Oscar Hospital, Kandivli.

The deceased, a resident of Andheri, was admitted to the hospital on June 19 due to fever, following which he was tested for Covid-19. The report came positive on June 21, according to police.

An officer said, “He started showing signs of recovery and his health was also improving. However, last week his health condition deteriorated and he was put on oxygen support,”

On Sunday, his condition worsened and he succumbed to the disease. The death toll in Mumbai Police has reached 47.



