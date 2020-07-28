56% of Maha tigers from Chandrapur; region sees most conflicts with humans: Report

Home to over 175 of the 312 tigers, the forest patches of Chandrapur district accounts for 56% of estimated tiger numbers in Maharashtra, a report released by the Centre said on Tuesday. The report further said that this landscape faces a maximum of human-tiger conflict in India.

Ahead of International Tiger Day on Wednesday, the Union environment minister Prakash Javadekar released the 650-page report, ‘Status of tigers, co-predators and prey in India 2018-19’, jointly conceived by National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and Wildlife Institute of India, Dehradun.

Across Chandrapur district, apart from the 82 tigers in Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR), the study identified 23 in Central Chanda, 31 in Chandrapur forests, 39 in Brahmapuri, taking the tally to 175 tigers.

Combined with wildlife sanctuaries of Umred, Karandla (11 tigers) and Tipeswar (5 tigers) and Bor (6), tiger population in Vidarbha block was estimated at 219 (ranging from 185 to 252), the report said. “It is in this landscape that conflicts with humans and tigers are maximum. Predation by tigers on livestock being common and attacks on humans being occasional. A swift, dispassionate, and professional removal of problem individual tigers, as per NTCA protocol is essential to permit long-term tiger occupancy and prevent community retaliation towards the population and the species as a whole,” read the report.

Human population in the Vidarbha landscape is 1.45 crore. There have been 27 human deaths reported due to tiger attacks between January and July this year. So far, four tigers, involved in the conflict, have been captured by the forest department this year.

“The Vidarbha area, especially Chandrapur, has got overpopulated, which is a worry and there is a need for controlling the tiger population,” said YV Jhala, lead author of the report and senior researcher, WII.

Last month, the forest department submitted a proposal to the state suggesting the translocation of 50 tigers from Chandrapur to areas with low density and sterilise male tigers to curb population.

“The Centre’s report reiterates our concerns. An exponential increase in human-tiger conflict is expected with more tiger captures if steps are not taken,” said Nitin Kakodkar, state chief wildlife warden.

Jhala identified other methods of controlling overabundance of tigers. “Intervention by vaccination through immuno-contraception where an injection to a tigress leads to temporary sterilisation for 3-5 years. Being a reversible process, we do not lose an animal’s genetic contribution to the entire gene pool but manage to control reproduction. No policies have been formed on this yet neither is it being discussed,” he said.

SP Yadav, member secretary, NTCA said, “With a satisfactory performance by the state, there is a need for active management. Focus is needed on ensuring tiger carrying capacity is equally distributed from Chandrapur to all other areas within the state to ensure a balance is achieved. However, there is no need for tiger relocation to other states or other measures such as sterilisation at the moment.”

Overall tiger population in Maharashtra has increased from 103 in 2006 to 168 in 2010, 190 in 2014 and 312 as per the latest assessment (2018-19).

The report highlighted that the carrying capacity of each tiger reserve (tigers numbers a reserve can sustain) based on tiger density (number of individuals per 100 sq. km) showed that TATR, Bor, Navegaon-Nagzira and Pench fell in the ‘brown’ category (satisfactory) while Melghat fell under ‘yellow’ (falling below carrying capacity). STR was the only reserve that fell under the ‘red’ category (extremely low carrying capacity where tiger density cannot be calculated).

“There is a contrast in Maharashtra with some reserves performing very well while a few remain vulnerable. Isolated issues are concerned with poaching and developmental pressures around reserves but major concerns include overpopulation (for Chandrapur) and extremely low density (for Sahyadri),” said Jhala.

Tiger numbers across sanctuaries

Tiger numbers increased across all major reserves. Maharashtra has six tiger reserves spread over five national parks and 14 wildlife sanctuaries across 7,194.58 sq. km. They include Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR), Bor, Melghat, Navegaon-Nagzira (NNTR), Pench and Sahyadri (STR). The report broke down numbers of reserves, transient population around reserves, and wildlife sanctuaries. With 106 tigers using TATR, 82 individuals were identified against 51 in 2014. Similarly, 82 tigers using Pench, 53 were resident big cats against 35 in 2014, and 49 using Melghat with 46 resident tigers against 25 in 2014. Six tigers were identified in Bor (five in 2014) while NNTR recorded six in 2018-19 against seven in 2014.

Sahayadri Tiger Reserve (STR) a cause of concern

With only three big cats identified at STR based on tiger signs (scat, DNA) and one camera trap image, Jhala said low tiger density was due to fragmented corridor connectivity. “Corridor connectivity for this linear strip along the north Western Ghats has a delicate balance of the ecosystem. Any linear infrastructure coming in will be detrimental. If appropriate mitigation measures are in place, it will take another 10 years for regular tiger movement into STR,” he said. The recent declaration of Tillari Conservation Reserve south of STR will help ensure a safe passage for tigers along the Western Ghats to STR, said Kakodkar. State board of wildlife member, Kishor Rithe said, “Enhanced protection and investments in restoring prey and habitats is needed for STR.”