58.6% of state’s Covid-19 cases reported in July; tally 422,118

Maharashtra on Friday recorded 10,320 fresh Covid-19 cases to push the state’s tally to 422,118. It also recorded 265 fatalities on Friday, taking the state’s death toll to 14,993. July turned out to be the worst month for Maharashtra with respect to Covid-19 numbers, as the state recorded 247,357 cases or more than half of the total (58.6%), while also reporting 7,139 (47.62% of the state’s total) deaths due to the viral infection during the month.

The state also crossed the landmark of 2.50 lakh recoveries with 7,543 patients discharged on Friday, taking the total recoveries to 256,158. With fresh cases and recoveries recorded on Friday, the state now has 150,662 active cases. On Friday, the state tested 59,970 samples and recorded a positivity rate of 17.20%.

Meanwhile, Mumbai continued to record around 1,000 cases as it reported 1,085 fresh infections, taking the tally to 114,284. It also recorded 53 fatalities, taking the city’s death toll to 6,353.

Of the 53 deaths in the city, 45 patients had co-morbidities, three were below 40 years of age and 40 were above 60 years of age, and 10 were between 40 to 60 years.

Active cases in Mumbai stood at 20,563 and so far, 87,074 patients have been discharged, with a recovery rate of 76%. The doubling rate of Mumbai, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, is now 76 days and the case growth rate is 0.92%.

Dharavi, one of the most affected areas in Mumbai, reported five new cases, taking the tally to 2,556.

An analysis of the data by the state health department showed that in June alone, the state had recorded 107,106 cases and 5,569 fatalities. The cases, though more in terms of absolute numbers than the previous months, have not shown an exponential rise despite the increase in the number of tests. The state government doubled the testing count from June to July, but the positivity rate remained almost the same. In July alone, the state tested 11,63,375 samples and had a positivity rate of 21.26%. while in June, the state had tested 504,547 samples and had a positivity rate of 21.22%.

State health minister Rajesh Tope said that cases were expected to rise further in August before a downward trend could be seen. He added that the state is now focusing on bringing down the number of fatalities.

Tope said the various parameters were showing positive signs for the state, including doubling rate, recovery rate, among others. “By and large, we have the outbreak under control. The doubling rate in Maharashtra is 30 days; better than the country’s, which is around 22 days. The recovery rate is over 60% now. Our stress will remain on containing the death rate. A task force has been set up for that, which is working with districts, we have tele-ICUs, where doctors from rural areas can consult with the doctors on the taskforce via video calls, about a critical patient,” Tope said.

Pune city recorded the highest number of cases in the state with 1,635 fresh infections taking the city’s tally to 58,559. Pune city reported 30 deaths, taking its toll to 1440. Pimpri-Chinchwad reported 919 new cases and 25 fatalities. The MMR, excluding Mumbai, reported 2,276 new cases, which accounted for 22.05% of the total cases on Friday. In MMR, Navi Mumbai reported 412 fresh infections, followed by 376 new cases in KalyanDombivli. Thane city, which breached the 20,000-mark on Thursday, reported 319 new cases on Friday. Vasai-Virar and Mira-Bhayander reported 200 and 140 new cases, respectively.

The rural and semi-urban areas of the state continued to report more cases. Nashik city reported 313 new cases, taking the city’s tally closer to 10,000-mark. “The cases are going up in rural areas, but the outbreak has a pattern —peak, plateau and drop — it will come down. We have seen this in the case of Mumbai… In my assessment, the numbers will go up in August as well, but we are well placed in terms of availability of beds and other equipment [to tackle the cases],” Tope said.

Meanwhile, Tope wrote to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and his deputy Ajit Pawar asking for appointing “flying squads” on division level to ensure “effective” implementation of the state government notifications, including cashless treatment under Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, capping of rates for private hospitals, and free ambulance services.

“The decision on capping bills or insurance under MJPJAY was taken keeping the people in mind and therefore to see to it that they are followed completely, I have written to CM and Deputy CM. I have requested to form a flying squad on the division level to see if these schemes are followed. “Several complaints have come from people and elected representatives that they are not been followed in some cases. Another request that I have made in the letter is that district collector and municipal commissioners in cities should visit at least five Covid hospitals and the hospitals empanelled under MJPJAY to see if the schemes of the government are being implemented fully,” the minister said.