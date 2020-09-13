Sections
59-year-old arrested for sexually assaulting a minor in Mumbai’s Dharavi area

The Dharavi police on Saturday arrested a 59-year-old man for sexually assaulting a five-year-old minor at Dharavi. Survivor’s 32-year-old mother in her statement said,...

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 23:53 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

The Dharavi police on Saturday arrested a 59-year-old man for sexually assaulting a five-year-old minor at Dharavi.

Survivor’s 32-year-old mother in her statement said, “On Friday noon the neighbour called her daughter at his home where he gave her ₹10 and asked her to keep quiet and then he sexually assaulted her.”

“The incident came to light when minor’s mother asked about the money which she had with her. The survivor later narrated the incident,” statement reads.

Following the incident, mother decided to report it and visited Dharavi police station and filed a complaint against the accused. An officer from Dharavi police station said, “We registered a case under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 376 (punishment for rape) of Indian Penal Code and section 4 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault), 8 (punishment for sexual assault), 10 (punishment for aggravated sexual assault) and 12 (punishment for sexual harassment) of Protection Of Children From Sexual Offences Act and arrested the accused.”



