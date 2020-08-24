6 cases of chain snatching reported in two days; cops to intensify patrolling

Mumbai police, between Saturday and Sunday, reported over six cases of chain snatching from Oshiwara, Borivli, Vikhroli, Parel, Mulund and Tilak Nagar.

According to police data, over 70 cases of chain snatching have been reported across the city, till August, this year. Despite lockdown being imposed in the months of April, May and June, the city has witnessed a rise in street crimes.

Vinoy Kumar Choubey, the joint commissioner of police, law and order, said, “We have asked senior police inspectors of all police stations to identify vulnerable spots where such offences are on rise and to increase patrolling in those areas. We have also asked them to start Nakabandi’s in sensitive areas.”

In the six instances, victims collectively lost gold ornaments worth ₹3.72 lakh. Detection teams of six police stations are looking out for the accused.

The first instance of chain snatching was reported at Oshiwara police station where two unknown persons snatched the chain worth ₹65,500 of a 61-year-old woman identified as Jayshree Jain. The incident took place at around 5pm when she went to buy vegetables near Maheshwari Bhavan at Lokhandwala in Andheri (West). A man snatched her gold chain and then fled in an autorickshaw, said Oshiwara police officer who registered an FIR in the case.

In the second case, two motorcycle born men targeted 64-year-old Surekha Mehta while she was heading to Sion from Thane in a taxi at around 6pm. Mehta in her complaint said that she was sitting in the backseat and had reached near Godrej gate when two men came close to her cab and snatched her gold chain worth ₹85,000. An FIR has been registered at Vikhroli police station.

The third case was registered at Borivali. A gold chain of 28-year-old Vasundhara Gandhile was snatched by two motorcycle-borne men while she was walking near Jogger’s park at Chikuwadi in Borivali at around 8.30 pm on Saturday.

The fourth case was registered at NM Joshi Marg by 28-year-old Darshan Kokle. Kokle in his complaint said that he was on a bike with his brother at Senapati Bapat Marg in Lower Parel when two bike-borne men snatched his gold chain worth ₹39,000.

Sunday morning saw robbers strike in Mulund (East) when 24-year-old Akshad Rahate had gone to the first market at 7 am. Rahate in his complaint at Mulund police station said that he was standing near Fish World Shop on Jata Shankar Road when two men on a motorcycle snatched his chain worth ₹80,000.

Later in the day at 11 am, two robbers on a bike snatched the gold chain of 65-year-old Subbammal Arumugam worth ₹67,500 while she was walking with her husband near Tilak Nagar in Chembur. An FIR has been registered at Tilak Nagar police station.

According to the police all the incident cases were registered under sections 392 (Punishment for robbery) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code and a police team is been looking for the accused.