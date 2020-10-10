Sections
7 injured in acid attack in Thane’s Bhiwandi, it started as petty fight

The accused have not been arrested yet, however, the police is searching for them.

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 17:00 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Thane

All the victims of the acid attack have been hospitalised. (HT Photo/Representative )

Seven persons were injured in a clash that also included an acid attack on Friday night while allegedly attempting to resolve a conflict between two groups in Anjurphata Bhiwandi. The injured were immediately shifted to Bhiwandi based hospital. Narpoli police are investigating the case.

According to Narpoli police, the conflict started when one of the victims Nikhil Sharma, a resident of Tadali Sainagar area, while returning home from office on Thursday had an altercation with another person over a trivial issue. Sharma was allegedly beaten up in the scuffle that night.

On Friday, Sharma, his friends Abhishek Sharma, Rohit Pandey and Suraj Patel, along with two-three other friends, went to the Anjur Phata residence of the man who had allegedly assaulted Sharma the previous evening to confront him about the incident. “It is then that a scuffle started between the two groups that led to injuries to seven persons. Acid was also thrown during the attack. One of the women who tried to intervene was also attacked by acid by two men,” said police.

Narpoli police are yet to arrest the accused and have started searching for them.

