‘6 months, 3.25 cr people, 3 phases’: Maharashtra’s Covid-19 vaccination plan

Maharashtra government has prepared its vaccination programme for Covid-19. It is preparing to administer the vaccine to 3.25 crore people in six months which will be completed in three phases. Those who will get vaccine shots include health workers, frontline workers and citizens above the age of 50 years and having co-morbidities. However, it is still unclear whether vaccine shots will be free or people will have to pay the charges.

The vaccination drive is going to be conducted systematically. People will have to register at a designated website and they will be asked to present at a vaccination camp on a specific date and time to ensure it to be a smooth affair, the officials said.

In the first phase, the state will be administering Covid-19 vaccines to health workers. Frontline workers (including police, fire brigade, conservancy staff etc.) will be vaccinated in the second phase while the third phase will have citizens above the age of 50 years and those having co-morbidities vaccinated. It has already started registration of health workers, said a senior official from the state health department, requesting anonymity.

“Following the directives of the central government, we have started our preparations to the start vaccination drive assuming that the vaccine will be made available from January. The drive will be conducted at district hospitals, rural hospitals and primary health centres. A team of four to five people will conduct the drive and their training programme has also started,” he said.

“Each person will have to register to get a vaccine shot at a designated website. He or she will be called by sending a text message and will be asked to come at a specific date and time along with their identity card. The people available at the camp will check their registration and identity; the vaccinator will give the shot and the person will be kept under observation for at least half an hour. If there is no complication then the person will be allowed to go if not then further treatment will be given,” the senior official said.

“We still have no idea whether the vaccination will be free for all or people will have to pay. The decision has to be taken by the Centre,” he added.

He further said that the state health staff has already completed a vaccination drive for measles-rubella only two years ago in 2018, hence they are hoping that there won’t be any hassle as the staff has had a similar experience.