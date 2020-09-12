Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / 6 Shiv Sena workers arrested for assaulting 65-year-old retired Navy officer in Mumbai

6 Shiv Sena workers arrested for assaulting 65-year-old retired Navy officer in Mumbai

A group of around eight-10 activists of Shiv Sena party assaulted a 65-year-old retired Navy officer from Kandivli on Friday for sharing a cartoon of chief minister (CM) Uddhav...

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 00:35 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A group of around eight-10 activists of Shiv Sena party assaulted a 65-year-old retired Navy officer from Kandivli on Friday for sharing a cartoon of chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray on a WhatsApp group. The Samta Nagar police have registered a case of assault and rioting and have arrested six accused.

The complainant, Madan Kashinath Sharma, who retired from Navy in 1990, is a resident of Thakur Complex in Kandivli (East). In the FIR (HT has a copy) Sharma has stated that on Wednesday he received a photo on a WhatsApp group. “In this photo a cartoon of CM Thackeray is seen doing a namaskar to the photos of Sonia Gandhi and Sharad Pawar. I forwarded the photo in another WhatsApp group,” Sharma said in his statement.

On Friday morning Sharma received a phone call from an unknown person enquiring about him. The person, who identified himself as Kamlesh Kadam, asked him to come down at his society’s gate. When Sharma came down, Kadam and eight-10 other people attacked him outside the society.

“They assaulted me, punched me and kicked me. My right eye sustained injuries,” Sharma said in the complaint.



The police were informed about the incident. “A case of assault and rioting under various sections of Indian Penal Code was registered against Kadam, who is Sena’s local shakha pramukh, and others. Kadam and five others were arrested on Friday night,” said Raju Kasbe, senior inspector of Samta Nagar police station.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Delhi Metro to resume normal timings of 6am to 11pm from today
Sep 12, 2020 01:31 IST
Relocate, then demolish: Delhi govt’s slum board to railways
Sep 12, 2020 01:10 IST
India’s first toy-making hub pins hopes on ‘vocal for local’
Sep 12, 2020 01:22 IST
Delhi govt hospitals move to increase ICU bed capacity
Sep 12, 2020 01:25 IST

latest news

Maize prices crashed this time, repeat feared during basmati, cotton season
Sep 12, 2020 01:42 IST
After Supreme Court raps state, Maharashtra pollution control body admits rampant illegal activities are polluting Ulhas, Waldhuni rivers
Sep 12, 2020 01:39 IST
Don’t charge money for installing ‘saroops’ on demand: Akal Takht to SGPC
Sep 12, 2020 01:38 IST
I have not got proposal from state for 12 nominations to legislative Council yet, says Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari
Sep 12, 2020 01:45 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.