6 Shiv Sena workers rearrested for assault on former Navy officer, released on bail

Six Shiv Sena workers, who were arrested for assaulting a retired Indian Navy officer, Madan Sharma, over a WhatsApp forward on Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday and released on bail, were rearrested on Monday. They were released on bail of ₹15,000 each. They will have to mark attendance in the police station for 60 days.

Dilip Sawant, additional commissioner of police (north region), said, “While scanning the CCTV footage of the society, we found the accused had entered a private property and dragged the victim out, where they assaulted him. Consequently, section 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code was added to the case and they were re-arrested.”

Sharma was assaulted in front of Vasant Pride Co-operative Housing Society, Thakur Complex, Kandivli (East), and he suffered an eye injury. The six accused are Kamlesh Chandrakant Kadam, 39; Sanjay Santaram Manjare, 52; Pratap Motiram Sundevesha, 45; Rakesh Rajaram Velnekar, 31; Sunil Vishnu Desai, 42; and Rakesh Krishna Mulik, 34, all residents of Poisar in Kandivli.

Based on Sharma’s statement, on September 11, Mumbai Police had registered an offence under sections 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt),143 (unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting) and 149 (being a member of unlawful assembly) of Indian Penal Code.

An officer from Samta Nagar police station said, “On September 14, we submitted an application before the Borivli metropolitan magistrate court, saying we have decided to add section 452 of IPC to the case, which is a non-bailable offence.” Defence minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Sharma on Saturday. He later tweeted: “Spoke to retired naval officer, Shri Madan Sharma who was attacked by hooligans in Mumbai and enquired about his health. Such attacks on Ex-Servicemen is completely unacceptable and deplorable. I wish Madanji a speedy recovery (sic).”