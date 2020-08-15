60 ONGC workers from single platform test positive; 31 infected earlier

As many as 60 Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) employees from a single platform at Bombay High have tested positive for Covid-19. Sources said the infected employees were being brought back to Mumbai and the management was contemplating closing the platform due to a large number of infected workers. However, ONGC has denied shutting down any platforms on the oil rig.

ONGC said that it has been maintaining a stringent Covid-19 compliance operation system.

“Recently some employees of two offshore platforms (BHS and Neelam) have been found Covid positive, even though they have passed through a very stringent system of crew changeover procedure for over a month back when they had gone to the respective platforms,” read a statement issued from ONGC.

However, a source informed that atleast 60 workers were tested positive from BHS platform alone apart from Bedlam platform.

Additionally, 31 of the ONGC workers had tested positive for Covid-19, last week. Most of them belonged to Neelam Complex offshore platform and were admitted to a Mahim-based hospital.

A senior ONGC official said that during the lockdown, ONGC had picked up its crew from their vehicles up to the designated exclusive hotel near the hub-airports (in their respective cities) where they stayed in separate rooms before they flew to Mumbai. ONGC flew their employees and contractual staff travelled by special chartered aircraft were arranged for bringing the crew to Mumbai.

“After arriving in Mumbai, these crews were put in exclusive hotels in isolation. After five days of stay, their Covid-19 samples were collected by authorized labs and only after ensuring Covid negative results, they were again transported to Juhu helibase and were then flown to offshore installations. Similar actions are also being taken for the secondary workforce and contractual staff. This practice of crew change has been continued since then,” said an ONGC official.

The company’s spokesperson said, “It is pertinent to mention that due to the nature of the job and limited space on offshore installations, proximity is imperative in oil field operations. Despite that, because of adhering to stringent standard operating procedures, we have been successful in keeping our almost entire operation unaffected by the pandemic. However, some cases have surfaced in recent times. Particularly, the prevalent asymptomatic cases have made the situation more challenging. Some cases have surfaced after more than a month of crew joining the duties at installations. Therefore, it is very difficult to trace the origin of such infections”

The crude oil and gas corporation, however, denied shutting down its operation at any of the affected platforms and emphasized that the infected workers were both permanent and contractual.

The spokesperson said that effective crew management is being done to ensure the safety of employees and the workforce who tested positive have been brought to the base and are being provided with required medical care and treatment.

A plastic sheet has been recently placed to mark partition between the cockpit and the passenger area in helicopters that have been ferrying the Covid-19 positive patients. However, few pilots have raised concerns over their health.

A retired helicopter pilot said, “A helicopter is not designed like an aircraft to have no contact with any passenger. Hence pilots worrying for themselves while flying the infected is justified. However, the use of PPE surely helps reduce the stress of being infected by Covid-19”