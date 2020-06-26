Sections
Home / Mumbai News / 60-year-old man mauled to death by tiger in TATR buffer zone

60-year-old man mauled to death by tiger in TATR buffer zone

A 60-year-old man was killed after a tiger attacked him on Thursday at the Mul range in the buffer zone of Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Chandrapur.This takes the tally of...

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 01:12 IST

By Badri Chatterjee,

A 60-year-old man was killed after a tiger attacked him on Thursday at the Mul range in the buffer zone of Tadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve (TATR) in Chandrapur.

This takes the tally of human deaths due to tiger attacks in the state to 24 between January and June this year with 16 deaths reported from Chandrapur alone. In 2019 there were 26 deaths and 25 deaths were reported in 2018.

There have been 40 human deaths in the state due to animal attacks this year including tigers, leopards, sloth bears etc.

In the latest case, Ramesh Bhimrao Veladi, a cattle grazer from Katwan village, was mauled to death by the tiger in the afternoon, said forest officials. “This is the first human death reported in the Mul range in over the past two years. Based on our inquiry, it seems that the tiger was about to attack and kill his cattle when he may have come in the way while trying to protect his cattle. We found his body in compartment number 767 at 2pm,” said G Guruprasad, deputy conservator of forest (DCF), TATR buffer. “The man had permission and a pass for cattle grazing in the buffer area.”



The forest department on Thursday gave a compensation of ₹30,000 to the family. “The remaining ₹14.7 lakh will be given following his autopsy report and other formalities,” said Guruprasad.

HT had, on June 12, reported that the state chief wildlife warden had warned of increasing human-animal conflict cases in Chandrapur which is home to over 170 of 312 tigers in Maharashtra.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Dadumajra waste processing plant: Possession to remain with Chandigarh MC
Jun 26, 2020 01:59 IST
Won’t allow sale of Coronil in Maharashtra, state home minister says
Jun 26, 2020 01:58 IST
Instead of shunting civic heads, focus on infrastructure, Opposition leader tells Maharashtra government
Jun 26, 2020 01:55 IST
Skin whitening cream ‘Fair & Lovely’ decides to drop ‘Fair’ from its name
Jun 26, 2020 01:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.