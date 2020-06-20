Sections
Home / Mumbai News / 65-year-old ‘hypnotised’, robbed of gold ornaments, cash worth ₹90K

65-year-old ‘hypnotised’, robbed of gold ornaments, cash worth ₹90K

A 65-year-old chartered accountant (CA) was allegedly hypnotised by two persons on Thursday and was robbed of gold ornaments and cash worth ₹90,000. According to police, the...

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 00:30 IST

By Manish K Pathak,

A 65-year-old chartered accountant (CA) was allegedly hypnotised by two persons on Thursday and was robbed of gold ornaments and cash worth ₹90,000.

According to police, the victim, Vinayak Khadilkar, a Wadala resident, was returning home from bank after withdrawing ₹5,000 on Thursday around 9.25am when the incident took place. An unknown person allegedly stopped him near the post office on RAK Marg and asked him not to roam alone saying a murder had taken place in the area. The man then took Khadilkar to a side while the accused’s associate came on bike and started talking to the victim, said senior inspector Sunil Sohani, RAK Marg police station.

While one of the accused talked to Khadilkar, the other took his gold chain, ring and the cash worth a total of ₹90,000. The accused then kept a small plastic pouch in the victim’s pocket saying his gold ornaments were in it, added the officer.

“The victim did not realise anything that was happening with him. It seems he had been hypnotised,” added Sohani. After Khadilkar came home and checked the pouch, he realised his ornaments were missing.



“We have registered a case of cheating against two unknown persons. We are checking CCTV cameras in the vicinity to find out suspects,” said Sohani.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Distribute textbooks, continue classes online: Mumbai civic body tells schools
Jun 20, 2020 01:22 IST
55-year-old cop dies of virus, Mumbai Police toll touches 31
Jun 20, 2020 01:21 IST
Can’t hold final-year exams; tests for non-professional courses optional: Maharashtra government
Jun 20, 2020 01:13 IST
Kirti Kulhari to champion the cause of animal welfare
Jun 20, 2020 01:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.