65-year-old ‘hypnotised’, robbed of gold ornaments, cash worth ₹90K

A 65-year-old chartered accountant (CA) was allegedly hypnotised by two persons on Thursday and was robbed of gold ornaments and cash worth ₹90,000.

According to police, the victim, Vinayak Khadilkar, a Wadala resident, was returning home from bank after withdrawing ₹5,000 on Thursday around 9.25am when the incident took place. An unknown person allegedly stopped him near the post office on RAK Marg and asked him not to roam alone saying a murder had taken place in the area. The man then took Khadilkar to a side while the accused’s associate came on bike and started talking to the victim, said senior inspector Sunil Sohani, RAK Marg police station.

While one of the accused talked to Khadilkar, the other took his gold chain, ring and the cash worth a total of ₹90,000. The accused then kept a small plastic pouch in the victim’s pocket saying his gold ornaments were in it, added the officer.

“The victim did not realise anything that was happening with him. It seems he had been hypnotised,” added Sohani. After Khadilkar came home and checked the pouch, he realised his ornaments were missing.

“We have registered a case of cheating against two unknown persons. We are checking CCTV cameras in the vicinity to find out suspects,” said Sohani.