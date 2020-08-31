Sections
Home / Mumbai News / 66-year-old booked for sodomising 4-year-old grandchild in Mumbai

66-year-old booked for sodomising 4-year-old grandchild in Mumbai

Cuffe Parade police booked a 66-year-old man for allegedly sodomising his four-year-old grandchild on two occasions. The police said that the incident came to light after the...

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 01:37 IST

By Suraj Ojha,

Cuffe Parade police booked a 66-year-old man for allegedly sodomising his four-year-old grandchild on two occasions. The police said that the incident came to light after the minor’s father, who is an advocate, filed the complaint against the accused on Saturday. According to the complainant, the boy was sexually assaulted for the first time in February.

When the accused committed the crime again this month, the child told his father about it, following which the latter decided to file a case. A first information report (FIR) registered under section 377 (unnatural offences) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 4 (punishment for penetrative sexual assault) and 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered against the accused.

