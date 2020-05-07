692 new coronavirus cases take Mumbai tally to 11,219

The BMC said out of the 692 news cases recorded in the city, samples of 170 were tested at various private labs between May 2-5. (Yogendra Kumar/HT PHOTO)

With 692 new coronavirus cases recorded in Mumbai, the tally jumped to 11,219 on Thursday, while 25 fresh deaths took the toll to 437, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

According to a BMC release, 538 new suspected patients of coronavirus were admitted in various hospitals of the city.

Also, 148 recovered patients were discharged from hospitals, it said.

The BMC said out of the 692 news cases recorded in the city, samples of 170 were tested at various private labs between May 2-5.

According to the civic body, with the discharge of 148 patients on Thursday, the number of such people increased to 2,435.