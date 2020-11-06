7 arrested for cheating Kalyan residents of ₹6-cr

The Bajarpeth police in Kalyan arrested seven persons including three women for cheating about 40 residents of Kalyan to the tune of ₹6cr on the pretext of giving them personal loan. They took loans in the names of these residents and transferred the money in their own account. The entire fraud came to light when the owner, Prashant Kambli, died recently and the bank started demanding money from the people.

Complainant, Akshay Mane, 32, approached Bajarpeth police after he received a letter from the bank to pay ₹1.17 lakh EMI on the loan he has taken.

Mane had approached Sankalpa Finance Company in 2017 for personal loan. Kambli took extra loan than the amount Mane needed, in Mane’s name. The additional amount was transferred to Kambli’s personal account. He had assured Mane that he will pay the EMI and also pay one per cent interest every month for using his loan amount money.

Bajarpeth police station senior police inspector, Y Chavhan said, “ The accused invested the rest of the money in share market and other schemes to increase the money and was giving interest to these people. Almost 40 such people have taken loan through him in this way. In July 2020, Kambli died due to Covid-19 and then there was no one to pay EMI of these people. Bank started asking EMI from these people and then they approached us. We have arrested seven accused who are relatives of the deceased accused and were working with him.”