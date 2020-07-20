Sections
Home / Mumbai News / 7 arrested for selling remdesivir at ₹30K

7 arrested for selling remdesivir at ₹30K

Seven people of a gang were arrested from different parts of the city on Saturday for allegedly selling a single vial of remdesivir injection to customers for ₹30,000 –...

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 00:33 IST

By Manish K Pathak,

Seven people of a gang were arrested from different parts of the city on Saturday for allegedly selling a single vial of remdesivir injection to customers for ₹30,000 – six times more than the actual price of the anti-viral drug which is used to treat Covid-19 patients.

“The accused conspired to make easy money by procuring and selling the drugs at higher price to needy customers,” said Akbar Pathan, deputy commissioner of police (crime branch).

Officers from crime branch unit 7, along with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officials also seized 13 injections from the homes of the accused, identified as Rahul Bharat Gala, Vikas Angad Dubey, Bhavesh Ashok Shah, Ashish Gangadin Kanojia, Ritesh Rohidas Thonbare, Gurvindersingh Jasvindersingh Rathod and Sudhir Babu Pujari.



“Gala and Dubey worked a medical store in Mulund, while Pujari worked with a medicine distributing agency in Ghatkopar. He gave injections to others to sell in the black market,” said inspector Satish Taware of unit 7.

After receiving a tip-off, crime branch unit 7 officers sent a dummy customer and then conducted raids and nabbed Gala and Dubey from their homes in Mulund and Diva, respectively, and recovered seven injections.

“On interrogating them, we learnt about Kanojia. On raiding his Antop Hill house, we found six injections. We found that Thonbare, Rathod and Pujari were also a part of the gang and arrested them,” said Taware.

All the accused were produced in court and remanded in police custody till July 24.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

FDA approves Quest Covid-19 test for ‘pooled’ sample use
Jul 20, 2020 01:26 IST
Haryana records five fatalities, 617 new cases
Jul 20, 2020 01:23 IST
Dhankar: An aggressive leader known for biting comments
Jul 20, 2020 01:19 IST
Rajasthan ‘horse trading’ probe: Jain had Rs 100 crore budget to buy 3 MLAs, claims police
Jul 20, 2020 01:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.