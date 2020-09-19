75 new oxygen-bed facility for Covid patients inaugurated at Dombivli

The Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) commissioner Vijay Suryavanshi has claimed that the civic body has enough of infrastructure to provide health care services to Covid patients in the coming days, if there was a rise in the daily cases.

The KDMC chief was talking at the inauguration of 75 new oxygen beds, Dedicated Covid Centre (DCC) at the tennis court of Dombivli Sports Complex, Savlaram Kridasankul, on Friday.

Suryavanshi said, “We are prepared with enough infrastructure, so even if the daily Covid cases reach 900, we have facilities to treat the patients.”

Presently, the civic body records around 400-500 average fresh Covid 19 cases daily.

The Covid centre with the oxygen beds was inaugurated by Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde.

“Considering the population of KDMC, the death rate here is less, which is a good mark. Even if beds were vacant, there should not be any shortage when required. These facilities are being prepared so that the patients don’t have to struggle,” said Shinde.

The Covid fatality rate in KDMC is 1.88 per cent and the recovery rate is 85 per cent.

“Based on the directions from the state government, we have managed to develop jumbo facilities in KDMC for Covid patients. These facilities will help us if there is a rise in daily count of Covid cases,” added Suryavanshi.

The Covid centre with 75 oxygen beds will be run by Dr Rahul Ghule, the founder of One Rupee clinic.

Throughout the Covid pandemic lockdown period, the civic body has developed 3,474 beds at Covid care centres, 749 beds at dedicated Covid health centres and 1,069 beds at Dedicated Covid hospitals.