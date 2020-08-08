77% recovery rate in Mumbai as almost 1 lakh discharged

The city will soon reach the milestone of 1 lakh recovered patients out of the 1.21 lakh Covid-19 positive diagnosed so far. At present, the city’s recovery rate is 77%, which exceeds the state and national average recovery rates of 66.76% and 67.98% respectively.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Mumbai recorded 862 Covid-19 cases and 45 deaths. The total number of infected cases in Mumbai have reached 121, 012 and the total death toll is 6, 693 according to the state health department data. As per BMC’s data, out of 45 deaths, one death was of a patient below 40 years of age, 33 deaths were of patients above 60 years of age, and 11 patients were between 40 to 60 years of age.

The data further states that 1, 239 patients were recovered and discharged on Friday. A total of 9, 3898 patients have been treated and discharged by now. Total active patients in the city are 20,124. The recovery rate of the city is at 73 percent. Further, total Covid tests done till Thursday, is 5.83 lakh. Meanwhile, Dharavi reported 7 new cases on Friday. Total cases in Dharavi have reached 2540.

Nearly 20,000 patients are active cases of Covid-19 while the total number of patients who have recovered and been discharged as of Friday, is over 92,000. On an average, nearly 1,000 patients are discharged daily.

The city’s recovery rate has seen a significant improvement since mid-June when it was at 50%, following which the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) launched a rapid action plan to contain the spread of Covid-19. The recovery rate improved to 57% on July 1 and then to around 70% on July 15, as per BMC’s data. It is currently at 77%.

Experts as well as members of the state’s Covid-19 task force said the improved recovery rate may be due to improved immunity, early detection and treatment. Some said virus may have weakened as it spread within the city.

Shashank Joshi, state task force member, said, “There could be two major reasons behind an increasing recovery rate – either Mumbaiites’ immunity is better, which is more likely considering the results of the sero survey conducted recently. Another reason could be that the recurrent viral stages that spread in the community are at a less virulent stage. However, this can be substantiated through research and surveys to know the virus mutation.”

On July 3, a sero survey of 6,936 people from R-North (Dahisar), M-West (Chembur) and F-North (Sion) wards was conducted by BMC to identify recovered individuals and estimate the spread of Covid-19. The findings revealed 57% from slums and 16% from other residential areas had antibodies that suggested they had been exposed to Covid-19 and recovered.

Health experts said virus mutation has been seen in past pandemics but, early detection and treatment tend to have the most impact in improving recovery rates.

Madhav Sathe, retired professor of microbiology at BYL Nair Hospital, said, “It has been noted during epidemics or pandemics in the past that the virus goes through genetic changes. It is a type of mutation where virus spreads fasted but its severity goes down. This could be a factor behind the increasing recovery rate. However, early detection and early treatment being done through rapid antigen testing could also be the key to increase in recovery and bringing down mortality rate.”

Experts further said a research study should be conducted to know the genetic changes and frame future public health policies accordingly.