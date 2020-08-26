77% treated with Remdesivir, Tocilizumab survived: Data

A total of 77% of Covid-19 patients treated with Tocilizumab and Remdesivir – the two drugs under trial which are an essential part of the treatment protocol – have survived, according to data procured from a major tertiary-care civic-run hospital. However, doctors have recommended further studies to establish the effectiveness of the drugs.

Remdesivir is an antiviral drug used for treatment of Ebola which costs ₹5,000 per vial. It is manufactured by Hyderabad-based Hetero Healthcare and Cipla.

Tocilizumab, also known as Atlizumab, was originally designed as an immunosuppressive drug to treat arthritis, and imported by Roche pharma and marketed by Mumbai-based Cipla.

Data shared by the health department of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) showed that till August 23, 642 patients suffering from Covid-19 were treated with Tocilizumab and Remdesivir at the hospital. Of these, 493 survived, while 149 (23%) succumbed to the infection.

At the civic-run hospital, 477 Covid-19 patients were treated with Remdesivir. On the first day, 200mg of dosage was given. In the next four days, 100mg of dosage was provided to the patients. Following which, 385 of them recovered, which makes the recovery rate 80.7%. Ninety-two of them died.

At the same hospital, of the 165 patients who were given Tocilizumab, 108 survived (65.5%), while the remaining 57 (34.5%) died. The data also shows there were more deaths among people who were given two doses of Tocilizumab.

In the first set of patients, 141 of them were given 400mg of Tocilizumab dosage. Of these, 100 recovered, taking the recovery rate to 71% and 41 (29%) died. In the second set, where 24 patients were given two dosages of Tocilizumab, only 8 (33.3%) survived, while 16 (66.7%) died.

“Mostly, critical patients with comorbidities are given two doses of Tocilizumab, but as the result shows, it doesn’t prove to be fruitful. We have instructed civic-run hospitals to provide only one dose of Tocilizumab to patients,” said Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner, BMC.

A state Covid-19 task force member Dr Rahul Pandit also recommended a single dose of Tocilizumab be given.

In July, Roche said their trial didn’t find Tocilizumab to be effective when used on Covid-19 patients.

“Several international studies have shown that Tocilizumab is ineffective in the treatment of novel coronavirus. In my experience, steroids have proved to be more helpful. The survival and mortality rate of patients on Tocilizumab don’t hold much importance until it is supported by scientific studies,” said Dr Lancelot Pinto, an epidemiologist from Hinduja Hospital.

“Research has shown that both the drugs (Tocilizumab and Remdesivir) may not be effective in saving lives, but do contribute to faster recovery. It reduces the recovery rate of patients by 2-3 days,” he added.