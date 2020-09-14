Sections
78-year-old Mumbai businessman dies by suicide

A 78-year-old businessman from Vinoba Bhave Nagar, Kurla died by suicide on Sunday. “The businessman had prostate disease and used to face difficulties while urinating. He...

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 00:30 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 78-year-old businessman from Vinoba Bhave Nagar, Kurla died by suicide on Sunday.

“The businessman had prostate disease and used to face difficulties while urinating. He had been suffering since around a year and was frustrated with his health condition,” said Ravindra Patil, assistant commissioner of police, Kurla.

The deceased used to live with one of his two sons, his son’s wife and two children.

All family members were at home when the incident took place around 2pm. His son noticed him bleeding and called the police control room. No suicide note was found.



The body was later sent for post-mortem at Rajawadi hospital. “Prima facie there seems to be no foul play. The family, too, did not raise any suspicion,” Patil said.

