786 cops from Maharashtra including 379 from Mumbai test positive for Covid-19

A total of 786 Maharashtra Police personnel have tested positive for Covid-19 till Sunday including 76 personnel who recovered from the disease and seven others who succumbed to the pandemic. Out of the total personnel, 698 are constables and 88 officers.

Out of the 786 cases, 379 cases or more than 48% cases and four deaths are from Mumbai Police.

56 FIRs on Saturday for lockdown violations

The Mumbai Police on Saturday registered 56 FIRs over lockdown violations against 138 people and arrested 69 violators. A majority of the cases were reported from the central region which recorded 21 FIRs followed by the western region with 16 FIRs. In all, 20 FIRs were against illegal use of vehicles, 19 for gathering and 14 for not wearing masks.

2,004 FIRs for not wearing masks

A total of 2,004 FIRs have been booked in the city for not wearing masks since the beginning of the lockdown till Sunday. Overall, 6,012 FIRs have been registered against 11,442 people and 7,007 have been arrests. A maximum of 3,908 FIRs are for gathering in public places.

28,979 auto drivers booked

The city’s traffic police have so far booked 28,979 autorickshaw drivers and collected a fine of ₹1 crore from them since April 1. About 1,034 of these vehicles were fined because they were caught transporting vegetables or other goods. Another 27,945 autorickshaws were fined for plying passengers in suburbs.

366 Covid-related cybercrimes in state

The Maharashtra Police registered 366 cases including 16 non-cognisable complaints against Covid-19 related hate speech, fake news and other cybercrimes in which 198 people have been arrested during the lockdown till Sunday. “A majority of 35 cases are from Beed followed by 29 cases in Pune rural, 26 in Jalgaon and 21 in Mumbai while remaining districts have registered less than 20 cases,” said Balsing Rajput, SP, Maharashtra Cyber. Rajput added,” We have pulled down 102 controversial posts from social media.”

2,405 migrants leave for home

In a coordinated effort with other government departments, the Sakinaka police on Sunday sent back 1,196 migrant labourers to Lucknow in a special train. Ankit Goyal DCP zone 10 confirmed the development. The labourers were taken to the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) in buses. The train left around 1.45 PM. Another 1,209 stranded migrants, mostly labourers, were sent to Bihar from Jogeshwari and Meghwadi. A list was prepared by Meghwadi and Jogeshwari police and they were sent in a special train from LTT around 4.25 pm.

Man booked for taking morning walk

The Bandra police on Saturday booked a 23-year-old Parel resident, Siddhant Chavhan, for taking a morning walk at St Andrews Road, Bandra (West) after receiving a tip-off from an alert citizen. It was not clear how he travelled from Parel to Bandra.

(Inputs from Suraj Ojha)