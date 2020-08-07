8 more specially-abled inmates, doctor test Covid positive at Mankhurd children home

Sections
Updated: Aug 07, 2020 00:34 IST

By Vijay Kumar Yadav,

Eight more specially-abled residents and a doctor at the Mankhurd Mentally Deficient Children Home (MDCH) tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. Over the last fortnight, 30 residents of MDCH had tested positive for Covid-19 including four minors.

After the first residents tested positive, the authority at the child care institution decided to get the remaining 268 residents tested. The last batch that underwent testing received their reports on Wednesday.

“Seven residents between the age of 20-45 and a 55-year-old from Mankhurd MDCH were infected with the coronavirus. The only medical officer at the MDCH facility, Dr Jayesh Vasule has also been found Covid positive. He contracted the virus from the Covid-positive residents while taking care of them,” said Vikrant Gondane, in-charge designated at the facility by the commissionerate for persons with disabilities for Covid management.

“All residents are asymptomatic while Dr Vasule has mild symptoms. They all have been admitted at the Covid care centre at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC),” said Gondane, adding, on Wednesday, 23 Covid-positive residents returned to the children’s home after recovering.



HT had first reported the spread of the infection in the residents, in its July 26 edition. A few days later, a minor boy, a cook, cleaner and staff member tested Covid positive. With new cases on Wednesday, the total number of infected people at the Mankhurd MCDH is 43.

The authority at the children’s home is still conducting an internal inquiry on how the infection spread at the facility.

It is suspected that the disease spread at the children’s home from one of the staff members who reside in the staff quarters located in the home’s compound.

