8 new Mumbai locals added on Central Railway route

Central Railway (CR) will be operating eight additional local train services from Thursday. Of the eight, two will operate as ladies’ special trains. Four local trains will...

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 00:36 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Central Railway (CR) will be operating eight additional local train services from Thursday. Of the eight, two will operate as ladies’ special trains.

Four local trains will operate on the CR mainline, and four on the trans-harbour railway line.

“In order to maintain social distancing and avoid crowding, CR has decided to introduce ladies’ specials and increase the number of daily special suburban services from 423 to 431,” said a statement from Central Railway.

Western Railway (WR) also introduced six new local train services from Monday, of which two are operating as ladies’ specials during peak office hours. A total of 506 local train services are now operating daily between Churchgate and Virar railway stations.

Mumbai’s suburban train network, which ferries over 7 million commuters daily, was shut after the lockdown was announced in Maharashtra in March. Limited services are now being run for people working in essential services such as hospitals, banks and government offices.

