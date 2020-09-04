80% FYJC seats in SEBC, EWS quotas in Mumbai Metropolitan Region vacant

Over 80% of the seats reserved for socially and educationally backward classes (SEBC) in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) are likely to go vacant this year in the first round of general admissions to first year junior colleges (FYJC). Seats that remain vacant can only be surrendered after the third round of general admissions.

According to the education department, against 17,844 seats reserved for SEBC students in MMR this year, only 2923 (16%) students have applied for admission. For 14,688 seats reserved for students from economically weaker sections (EWS), only 168 (1%) have applied. In 2019, 30% and 6% seats were claimed from SEBC and EWS quotas respectively.

In 2019, the Bombay high court (HC) allowed 12% reservation in education under the SEBC category. Earlier that year, the Centre had announced a 10% reservation in education and jobs under the EWS quota for those with annual incomes of less than Rs 8 lakh.

In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, the state education department has again allowed students to seek provisional admissions under these quotas and submit original documents at a later date.

City principals said few had applied through the two quotas. “Some students still mark EWS as a category while filling forms but when they actually proceed for admissions, we realise they have marked it by mistake,” said Vidyadhar Joshi, vice-principal, VG Vaze College, Mulund.

This year, students must also submit a non-creamy layer certificate in addition to the SEBC certificate for admission under the quota. However, the education department has not received any queries about the certificate.

“It seems like the numbers are small because many students from the category might have filled their forms from the general category, fearing they might not get the necessary certificates. The government has, however, given students additional time to produce documents,” said Rajendra Ahire, deputy director, Mumbai region.

The education department extended the deadline for confirming admissions under the first round of admission to 5pm today. The second round of admissions would begin on September 5 and the second merit list would be declared on September 10.