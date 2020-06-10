80-year-old Covid patient found dead on railway tracks; family claims hospital negligence

An 80-year-old Covid-19 patient admitted at Shatabdi Hospital went missing from its Covid ward for nearly 12 hours. It was later discovered that the patient had died in a train accident at Borivli railway station on Monday.

The victim had reportedly developed severe body pain and vomiting on Saturday when the family got him admitted to Shatabdi Hospital. His Covid-19 test results came back positive on Sunday and he was shifted to a Covid ward.

The family was quarantined as well. The man’s grandson, said, “We got a call from Shatabdi Hospital on Monday morning around 8am, asking for the whereabouts of the patient as they said that he was missing from the ward.”

The family searched for the patient until Monday night. When they asked around at Borivli railway station, they were informed that he had died in a train accident. “We were shattered after hearing the news. The locals said that my grandfather had committed suicide on the railway tracks,” the grandson said.

Other patients in the Covid ward told the family that a dead body was kept on the neighbouring bed, wrapped in plastic. “It must have been very traumatic for him to see a dead body lying alongside his bed. The railway tracks are just outside the hospital. He never spoke of having any suicidal thoughts,” the 80-year-old’s relative said.

The Government Railway Police found the body on Monday morning and sent it to Shatabdi Hospital. Bhaskar Pawar, senior police inspector at Borivli railway station, said, “The accident took place around 7.30am. The body was sent to the hospital around 9am.”

The family now alleges that the hospital, to hide their negligence, made up a story that the patient was missing, despite knowing that he had died in the rail accident. “They could have at least called us to identify the accident victim,” the victim’s grandson said.

Amey Ghole, Shiv Sena corporator and health committee chairman, said, “There was a lapse on the security part of the hospital. We will take strict action against the private security firm at the hospital. We are further investigating the matter.”