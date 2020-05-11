81 more inmates test positive at Arthur Road jail

A total of 81 inmates of Arthur Road prison tested positive for Sars-CoV-2 on Sunday, bringing the Covid-19 case count on the premises to 184.

While the first case – a 45-year-old inmate – was reported on May 5, 77 inmates and 26 staff members tested positive on

May 7. Deepak Pandey, inspector general (prisons), south region, who opted for home quarantine after visiting Arthur Road prison, said, “At least 81 more inmates tested positive on Sunday.”

After the first case was reported, a team of JJ hospital staff took swabs of 150 inmates and staff, of which 103 tested positive. On May 8, 200 more inmates and staff were tested.

The plan was to shift 77 inmates to Mahul SRA building. “Due to law and order, and other civic/medical/logistical issues related to quarantine facility at Mahul, a Covid quarantine ward has been set up at circle no. 3 and circle no. 10 at Arthur Road jail. A team of seven doctors and paramedics from JJ hospital visited the ward on Sunday, and will conduct daily visits,” said Pandey.