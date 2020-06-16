81% power supply restored in Raigad, Ratnagiri: MSEDCL

Sections
Mumbai News

In a statement issued on Monday, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) said 81% of power supply in the districts, which were hit by Cyclone...

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 00:42 IST

By Tanushree Venkatraman,

In a statement issued on Monday, the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) said 81% of power supply in the districts, which were hit by Cyclone Nisarga, has been restored. Along with damages to farm land and buildings, power supply was also severely affected in districts such as Raigad and Ratnagiri following Cyclone Nisarga, which made a landfall in Raigad two weeks ago.

