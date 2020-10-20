Sections
E-Paper
Home / Mumbai News / 88-year-old engineer and 15-year-old undergraduate student register for GATE 2021

88-year-old engineer and 15-year-old undergraduate student register for GATE 2021

An 88-year-old civil engineer from Uttar Pradesh (UP) and a 15-year-old undergraduate student from Rajasthan have registered to take the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering...

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 00:06 IST

By Priyanka Sahoo,

An 88-year-old civil engineer from Uttar Pradesh (UP) and a 15-year-old undergraduate student from Rajasthan have registered to take the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE), making them the oldest and youngest candidates for the competitive exam. 

GATE, an entrance exam for masters courses in science institutes, is being conducted by IIT Bombay this year. In addition to science students, the exam has been thrown open to commerce and arts students for the first time.

“This year we have allowed third-year students of all courses — including science, commerce and arts — to apply,” said Deepankar Choudhury, organising chairperson and institute chair professor at IIT Bombay. More than 14,000 candidates from commerce and arts streams have applied for the exam this year.  

A civil engineer from UP, born in 1932, has become the oldest GATE candidate, beating the record from two years ago when a 75-year-old had applied. “The beauty of the exam is that there is no age limit so anyone can take the exam with the minimum qualifying degree,” said Choudhury. 



The youngest candidate is a 2005-born instrumentation engineering student from Rajasthan.

“We were expecting the minimum age would be a year lower. However, this candidate, who may be a child prodigy, has surprised us. He is in the third year of his engineering course,” Choudhury said. 

The GATE score is for admissions to Masters and doctoral programmes at IITs and Indian Institutes of Science (IISc), among other institutions. It is also a qualifier for placements in public sector undertakings and mandatory for many government scholarships and assistantships.

More than 8.8 lakh candidates have registered for the exam this year. The exam will be held between February 5 and February 14, 2021. Candidates can choose from 27 subjects.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

30 million frontline workers to get Covid-19 vaccine in phase 1
Oct 21, 2020 01:35 IST
US’ Mike Pompeo, defence chief Mark Esper to visit India next week
Oct 21, 2020 03:30 IST
Bihar 2020: A crucial contest for BJP, JD (U) and RJD
Oct 21, 2020 01:13 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Oct 21, 2020 01:46 IST

latest news

CM Nitish, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav trade barbs over jobs pledge
Oct 21, 2020 04:12 IST
Legal experts differ on Punjab govt’s agriculture bills, as advocate general counts on ‘exceptions’
Oct 21, 2020 03:56 IST
US’ Mike Pompeo, defence chief Mark Esper to visit India next week
Oct 21, 2020 03:30 IST
US reports about 300,000 more deaths than usual during Covid-19 pandemic: CDC
Oct 21, 2020 03:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.