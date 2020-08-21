Sections
9 get life imprisonment for killing man after tiff over pet dog

A city civil and sessions court on Thursday sentenced nine people to life imprisonment for killing 30-year-old Anil Pandey, an alleged member of Kumar Pillai gang, after a tiff...

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 00:04 IST

By Charul Shah,

A city civil and sessions court on Thursday sentenced nine people to life imprisonment for killing 30-year-old Anil Pandey, an alleged member of Kumar Pillai gang, after a tiff over his pet dog in 2015 at Bhandup.

The nine accused — Sameer Chavan, 21; Gautam Ghadge, 25; Suraj Gawas, 26; Sameer Kadam alias Chintya, 26; Ravindra Wanare, 22; Shaurabh Khopade, 18; Vishal Parad, 21; Sachin Hatpale, 23; and Vishwadip Naik, 25 — were convicted after the prosecution, led by public prosecutor Iqbal Solkar, examined 25 witnesses including Pandey’s wife Priya.

Apart from the life sentence, the accused were also fined ₹35,000 each.

Priya, in her deposition before the court, said Pandey, who would generally return home by 8pm, was late on June 6, 2015. She later learnt from a friend that Pandey got into a tiff with a few local boys as Pandey’s pet dog caught hold of the cricket ball that the boys were playing with and refused to let it go. While trying to get the ball back, Khopade, one of the accused, got injured which led to the altercation, Priya told the court. Pandey was later brought back home in a drunken state by his friend around 10.30pm.



Later that night around 2am on July 7, 2015, a group of men armed with knives and swords started banging their door. As the family did not let them in, the men broke their door and attacked Pandey. Before leaving, they also threatened Priya to not reveal their names to the police.

Pandey was taken to a hospital soon after, but was declared dead on arrival. Later, based on the complaint lodged by Priya, all the accused were arrested by Bhandup police.

