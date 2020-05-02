9 Maharashtra seats to go to polls on May 21

According to India’s constitution, a minister needs to be elected to a legislature within six months of taking oath in the government (PTI)

The Election Commission said on Friday that polls for Maharashtra’s legislative council seats will be held on May 21, clearing the way for a process crucial to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray’s position since he has to become a member of either houses of the legislature by May 27 to remain in power.

Polls for the council – the upper house that is elected by members of the legislative assembly – were initially set to be held in April but were pushed back due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, which has triggered a near-complete ban on the movement of people. The government announced on Friday that some people will be allowed to move between 7am and 7pm from the next week.

This will be the first election for the CM, who heads the Shiv Sena. The decision for him to head the government was taken after elections results on October 24 threw up a split verdict, which led the Shiv Sena to ally with rivals Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress in a coalition that has been named the Mharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

According to India’s constitution, a minister needs to be elected to a legislature within six months of taking oath in the government. “In terms of the numbers, the MVA has them. The nine seats to the council are to be elected by 288 members of the assembly. The voting is done by preferential vote method and as per a formula adopted for these elections, roughly 29 votes are needed to elect one member. Based on the strength in assembly, BJP would get four seats, Sena and NCP would get two seats each, while the Congress party would get one,” a Sena functionary said, asking not to be named. He added that the paperwork for nomination has been initiated.

The notification for the election will be issued on May 4. According to the schedule, the last day to file nominations is May 11, polling will be held on May 21, and counting of votes would be done on the same day.

Shiv Sena leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut called the decision the victory of “truth and justice”. He also thanked the Centre and EC for the decision which, he said, “saved” the state from a political crisis.

“I, on behalf of Shiv Sena, thank the Centre and the EC because this decision has put a stop to the atmosphere of uncertainty in Maharashtra. There were unfounded fears that if Uddhav Thackeray is not elected to the House, he would have to resign; the government would collapse, President’s Rule will be imposed. The government under Thackeray was never going to collapse,” he said.

MVA partner Nationalist Congress Party also welcomed the decision. Without naming opposition leaders, Maharashtra NCP president Jayant Patil said attempts by them to get “a backdoor entry” vanished with the EC’s decision. “Many people were hoping that the government would become unstable and they could attempt [to get back in power]. But the declaration of the election has answered all their questions,” said Patil.