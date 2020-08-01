91% sowing in Maharashtra raises hope for bumper production

With satisfactory rainfall across Maharashtra, the sowing average for crops in the state has reached 91%. Agriculturists and officials say they are expecting bumper agriculture production this year.

As per a report collated by the agriculture department on July 27, crops have been sown on 1.29 crore hectare (ha) of the 1.42 crore ha that comprises the average area under kharif crops.Last year, sowing was done on 1.15 crore ha on the corresponding day.

The sowing for oilseed crops like groundnut and soybean has crossed its average area of 41.57 lakh ha to spread across 42.89 lakh ha. Pulses have reached 90%, with sowing completed on 19.98 lakh ha against its average area of 22.17 lakh ha. This year, farmers preferred urad (black gram) and tur (pigeon pea) as kharif crops and they have been sown on 101% and 94% of the land for their cultivation respectively. Sowing for cotton is at 99%.

Significantly, eight districts in drought-prone Marathwada had received 128% of their average rainfall by July 31. Over the past two months, the region has already received 60.3% of its seasonal average. Marathwada’s water stock is at 36.03%, compared to 0.98% on the same day last year. Maharashtra has already recorded 51.6% of its average monsoon rainfall and water stock in its dams is at 38% of their total capacity.

Agriculture minister Dadaji Bhuse said that if the rest of monsoon goes well, the state can expect bumper crops this season. “Barring a few areas like parts of Nashik and Raigad, all areas are receiving good rainfall. Sowing for almost all crops has been over 90% and we expect bumper production of all the crops,” he said.

Bhuse said there had been a sudden rise in the demand for urea because of the early onset of the monsoon, but his department has been able to ensure smooth supply. “We need to make certain changes in the crop loan system by making it available in May and it will be done from next season,” he said.

SS Magar, former vice chancellor of Balasaheb Sawant Konkan Agriculture University, said production of food grains may go up to 18 million tonnes. “Marathwada may take a leap in agriculture production this year. There have been experiments of integrated and precision agriculture by young farmers even in Marathwada and it has resulted in good yield per acre,” he said.

Farming expert Vijay Jawandhia said, “Major crops this year are cotton and soybean, which fetch farmers good prices. We can expect good agriculture production this year, but the rainfall will have to moderate throughout the season.”

He added that people migrating from urban areas to rural parts during the pandemic had resulted in easy availability of agricultural labour. “However, farmers were forced to borrow money from private money lenders because sources of income dried up, owing to job losses in families. The government should implement an employment guarantee scheme for farm labourers,” Jawandhia said.